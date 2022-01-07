Djokovic's fans in Serbia protest his detention in Australia Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 12:19 p.m.
1 of15 Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Several hundred people gathered outside Serbian parliament in a show of support for Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic as he battles the Australian legal system in an attempt to be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the Australian Open later this month. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Novak Djokovic’s supporters gathered at a rally in downtown Belgrade on Friday to protest his confinement in Australia after his entry was denied by border authorities because of COVID-19 vaccination regulations.
The top-ranked Serb, who hopes to defend his title at the Australian Open and win a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title, was denied entry when he arrived at Melbourne’s airport on Wednesday and was still in an immigration detention hotel awaiting a court hearing scheduled for Monday to challenge his deportation.