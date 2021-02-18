Divides in parent opinion complicate school reopening push CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 4:43 p.m.
1 of3 FILE — In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo, a coalition of teachers, students, and families protest during a rally called National Day of Resistance Against Unsafe School Reopening Opening, in New York. President Joe Biden is pushing for K-8 schools to fully reopen in his first 100 days. But many parents are in no hurry to send their children back to school. The reticence of large numbers of parents complicates reopening plans for districts that also are weighing other factors including resistance of teachers unions. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE — In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo, a coalition of teachers, students, and families protest during a rally called National Day of Resistance Against Unsafe School Reopening Opening, in New York. President Joe Biden is pushing for K-8 schools to fully reopen in his first 100 days. But many parents are in no hurry to send their children back to school. The reticence of large numbers of parents complicates reopening plans for districts that also are weighing other factors including resistance of teachers unions. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
President Joe Biden is pushing for K-8 schools to fully reopen in his first 100 days. But don’t look for Omeisha Snape’s kids in the classrooms.
The New York City mother made the decision to keep her six children home in the fall when given the option of some in-person learning, and she’s heard nothing to change her mind about continuing remote learning for the rest of the school year.
Written By
CAROLYN THOMPSON