Divers recover crashed Indonesian plane's data recorder NINIEK KARMINI and ANDI JATMIKO, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 5:28 p.m.
Members of the National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed at the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Dita Alangkara/AP
Chief of National Transportation Safety Committee Soerjanto Tjahjono, left, and Chief of National Search and Rescue Agency, Bagus Puruhito, right, hold the box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed as, rear from left, Armed Forces Chief Mair Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, and Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudho Margono look on, during a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. Dita Alangkara/AP
Indonesian navy personnel inspect a part the flight data recorder recovered at the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 at the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Fadlan Syam/AP
Members of the National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed at the Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Dita Alangkara/AP
Rescuers carry a body bag of items recovered from the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crash at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Dita Alangkara/AP
Habib Sy Rafik al Idrus shows a picture of his wife Panca Widia Nursanti, one of passengers of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea, at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Achmad Ibrahim/AP
Relatives of Panca Widia Nursanti, a victim in the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crash, cry at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Achmad Ibrahim/AP
Indonesian Navy divers position their boats near marker buoys as they continue the search for the wreckage of the crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues in the Java Sea, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Tatan Syuflana/AP
A relative of a passenger of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea, talks to Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Achmad Ibrahim/AP
Indonesian Navy's aircraft flies as the search for the wreckage of a crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues, in this aerial photo taken over the Java Sea, off Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Eric Ireng/AP
Indonesian Navy divers continue their search for wreckage of the crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet in the Java Sea, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Tatan Syuflana/AP
An investigator of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspects parts of aircraft's debris recovered from the Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Dita Alangkara/AP
Investigators of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspect parts of aircraft's debris recovered from the Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Dita Alangkara/AP
A relative of a passenger of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea, talks to a members of Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Achmad Ibrahim/AP
President Director of Sriwijaya Air Jefferson Irwin Jauwena, left, gestures to journalists during a press conference at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Achmad Ibrahim/AP
Relatives of Panca Widia Nursanti, a victim in the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crash, cry at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Indonesian navy divers were searching through plane debris and seabed mud Tuesday looking for the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people aboard. Achmad Ibrahim/AP
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.
The device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 to nosedive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after taking off from Jakarta on Saturday.
