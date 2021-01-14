Search expands for victims of Indonesian plane crash NINIEK KARMINI and FADLAN SYAM, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 8:25 a.m.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An aerial search for victims and wreckage from a crashed Indonesian plane expanded Thursday as divers continued combing the debris-littered seabed looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the lost Sriwijaya Air jet.
The Boeing 737-500 disappeared Saturday minutes after taking off from Jakarta with 62 people aboard. The other black box containing flight data was recovered Tuesday, and search personnel have also recovered plane parts and human remains from the Java Sea.
NINIEK KARMINI and FADLAN SYAM