District releases new way of tracking COVID-19 cases in Wilton schools

WILTON — With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Wilton Public Schools has introduced a new tool to help families keep track of how many students and staff members are isolating or in quarantine due to direct contact with people testing positive.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith announced the “WPS COVID Dashboard” in a letter to the community on Wednesday, which also included news of two new positive cases — one at Cider Mill School and one at Middlebrook School. The dashboard is posted on the COVID-19 section of the district website and will be updated by 5 p.m. every Wednesday, he said.

In addition to information on students and staff, the dashboard includes explanations of what constitutes close contact and the difference between self-isolation and self-quarantine.

Until Nov. 9, whenever Smith notified the community of positive cases in the schools, he did not divulge how many people were affected. At this point, with the two new cases revealed on Wednesday, there are now four staff members and 12 students confirmed COVID positive and self-isolating. There are 19 staff members in quarantine due to close contact and 114 students in quarantine.

The majority of people affected are associated with Cider Mill, which serves third through fifth grades: 11 staff members and 66 students.

“It is important for you to know that we are noticing two trends within our community: 1) Transmission appears to be connected to outside athletic activities or spread within the household, and 2) Quarantine periods are proving effective in keeping those who are exposed and eventually develop the virus away from the school community when they are transmitting the virus,” Smith said.

Smith reminded the community to adhere to quarantines to keep others safe, and to carefully self-monitor for symptoms so quarantine can be an immediate next step if necessary.