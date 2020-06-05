Disease expert: Police should re-think tear gas in pandemic

ATLANTA (AP) — An Emory University infectious disease specialist says he has serious concerns that police could be spreading the coronavirus by spraying tear gas on demonstrators.

Mass arrests and confining people in small spaces dramatically increases the risk of infecting others with the coronavirus, Dr. Jay Varkey said Friday.

Tear gas and other chemical agents causes people to immediately rub their eyes, putting demonstrators at risk of being infected, Varkey said.

Varkey says he thinks law enforcement agencies should at least consider alternatives to tear gas and similar chemical agents during protests amid the pandemic.

Varkey and Emory professor Hank Klibanoff, who studies topics related to racism, offered their perspective on the virus and the nationwide protests over police misconduct during a Friday news briefing.

