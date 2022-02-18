Disagreement over election integrity stymies special session

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A disagreement among Montana Republicans over whether the Legislature should investigate the integrity of the state's elections has apparently undermined an effort to call a special session to establish new voting districts for choosing members of the state's utility regulation board.
Republican Rep. Derek Skees said Friday he did not gather enough signatures for a letter asking the governor to call a special session to address the Public Service Commission voting districts and to appoint an interim committee charged with "confirming the election integrity of Montana.”