Dior does folklore in Ukraine-themed Paris couture THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 1:12 p.m.
PARIS (AP) — Images of traditional embroideries and floral paintings adorned the walls of Dior’s celebrity-laden runway homage to Ukraine as Paris' four-day Couture Week kicked off Monday.
The set, from Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko, was the starting point for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri who returned this season to the atelier’s needle-and-thread. Dior said the embroidery-rich collection riffed on Eastern European styles that was also a message of cultural dialogue and support.
THOMAS ADAMSON