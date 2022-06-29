Dictator's son Marcos Jr taking oath as Philippine president JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press June 29, 2022 Updated: June 29, 2022 9:49 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Supporters of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gather to wait for the inauguration ceremony Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Marcos will be sworn in as the country's 17th president. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gestures during a press conference at his headquarters in Mandaluyong, Philippines on June 20, 2022. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, is to be sworn in as Philippine president Thursday, June 30, in one of history's greatest political comebacks but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Supporters of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gather to wait for the inauguration ceremony Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Marcos will be sworn in as the country's 17th president. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Supporters of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gather to wait for the inauguration ceremony Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Marcos will be sworn in as the country's 17th president. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Supporters of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gather to wait for the inauguration ceremony Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Marcos will be sworn in as the country's 17th president. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Preparation work for the venue of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is seen Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Marcos will be sworn in as the country's 17th president. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, is to be sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of history's greatest political comebacks but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image.
His rise to power, 36 years after an army-backed “People Power” revolt booted his father to global infamy, upends politics in the Asian democracy, where a public holiday, monuments and the Philippine Constitution stand as reminders of his father’s tyrannical rule.