Detective: Armed man at hospital had rifles, explosives April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 12:24 p.m.
1 of8 Law enforcement members respond to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Police arrested an armed Kentucky man as he left the hospital after receiving a tip from another police department that he was in the area. A large police presence was at the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital emergency room Thursday and university officials asked students and visitors to stay away from the area. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Ryan C. Hermens/AP Show More Show Less
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A man arrested while leaving a University of Kentucky hospital last week was armed with handguns, semiautomatic weapons and at least four explosives, and had threatened to harm any officer who tried to arrest him, a police official testified.
After Thursday's testimony, a district judge sent the case against Bryan Carroll to a grand jury, which will determine if it moves to circuit court for trial, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.