Despite ties, UAE stays clear of Netanyahu election maneuver

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As Israel heads to the polls next week for the fourth time in two years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to capitalize on his new partnership with the United Arab Emirates in his desperate campaign to stay in power.
But the UAE has been mostly muted — and perhaps unimpressed — in response to Netanyahu’s ebullient descriptions of billions in Emirati commercial investments and promises of a historic meeting with the powerful Abu Dhabi crown prince. One Emirati official said the federation will not get involved in Israel's electioneering, “now or ever."