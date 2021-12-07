Desperation drives thousands of Afghans a day across borders LEE KEATH and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV, Associated Press Dec. 7, 2021 Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 1:36 a.m.
1 of23 Two Afghan men pray at a bus station in Herat, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, before they embark on a bus for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Afghan men wait to embark at a bus station in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Afghan men board a bus in Herat, Afghanistan, Tuesday , Nov. 23, 2021, for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Afghan men sit in a bus in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday , Nov. 22, 2021, for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 An Afghan man sits in a bus in Herat, Afghanistan, Tuesday , Nov. 23, 2021, for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Afghans sits in a bus in Herat, Afghanistan, Tuesday , Nov. 23, 2021, for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 An Afghan smuggler woman who has been getting people across the border with Iran for 20 years speaks to the Associated Press in Herat, Afghanistan on Monday , Nov. 22, 2021. She said that she has seen a dramatic increase. Before the Taliban came to power, she was smuggling 50 or 60 people a week into Iran, almost all of them single men. Since the August takeover, she moves around 300 people a week, including women and children. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Taliban authorities check passports in Afghanistan- Iran border crossing of Islam Qala, on Wednesday , Nov. 24, 2021. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 An afghan man walks at the Afghanistan-Iran border crossing of Islam Qala, on Wednesday , Nov. 24, 2021. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Taliban authorities check passports at the Afghanistan-Iran border crossing of Islam Qala, on Wednesday , Nov. 24, 2021. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 A Taliban fighter checks passports at the Afghanistan-Iran border crossing of Islam Qala, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Deported Afghan migrants enter Afghanistan from Iran at the Islam Qala border crossing, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Afghan men stand near the Afghanistan-Iran border crossing of Islam Qala, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Afghan migrants get in a car near the village of Islam Qala, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 to drive near the Afghanistan-Iran border in their effort to cross Iran. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 A car with Afghan migrants drives near the village Islam Qala, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, on Afghanistan-Iran border in their effort to cross into Iran. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, and more are coming at the rate of 4,000 to 5,000 a day. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — Over the course of an hour on a recent night, the bus waiting in the Herat station filled with passengers. Mostly young men, they had no luggage, just the clothes on their backs, maybe a bag with some bread and water for the long road ahead of them.
That road is leading them to Iran.
Written By
LEE KEATH and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV