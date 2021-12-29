Deputy shot to death in Illinois; gunman at large

Hillary Levin/AP

MILL SHOALS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in two states are searching for a gunman who killed an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and is suspected in a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals around 5 a.m. Wednesday. A second officer who arrived at the scene found Riley dead. The deputy's squad car was later found abandoned on I-64.