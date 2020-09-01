Deputy prosecutor back at work after federal probe letter

HONOLULU (AP) — A deputy Honolulu prosecutor has returned to work after an absence of more than a year after receiving notice that he's a subject in a federal corruption investigation.

Chasid Sapolu went on paid leave in December 2018 after receiving a subject letter from the U.S. Department of Justice in an ongoing corruption investigation that took down a retired Honolulu police chief and the retired chief's former deputy prosecutor wife. The letter he received is considered less serious than a target letter, which tells you authorities have evidence alleging you committed a crime.

At the time, Sapolu was Honolulu's second-highest-ranking prosecutor.

Sapolu has said he's not a target of the investigation and has done nothing wrong.

The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's office said Tuesday that Sapolu has returned to work and is assigned to the juvenile offender unit.

Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, who remains on a paid leave of absence, received a target letter. It's not clear what he's being investigated for. Bill McCorriston, a lawyer representing Kaneshiro, has said his client deserves presumption of innocence.