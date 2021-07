Randy Bain/AP

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy died Friday after his patrol unit was hit from behind at a crash scene.

The Caddo Parish deputy was sitting in the vehicle on Interstate 49, diverting traffic from the scene of a Friday morning crash. The northbound inside lane had just been opened when a driver in a Kia Sorrento struck the patrol car from behind, KTBS-TV reported.