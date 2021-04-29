Deputy killed, another shot in North Carolina standoff

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed and another wounded in a shooting that prompted a standoff. The suspect apparently killed himself hours later, and authorities did not immediately release the condition of the wounded officer.
Watauga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls, the sheriff's office said. They were hit by gunfire after entering the home, and while Ward was “extracted from the scene," Fox remained inside, the statement said.