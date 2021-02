Wilton Fire Commission Chairperson Casey Healy has announced the hiring of former Westport Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief John Plofkin as the Wilton Fire Department’s new Deputy Fire Chief, effective Feb. 1. Plofkin has also come out of retirement.

Plofkin served for over 32 years, (1995-2017), as Westport’s assistant fire chief.

Plofkin also held a position beginning in 1980 in Trumbull as the fire chief of the Nichols Fire Department.

Plofkin has also worked in the fire equipment industry, most recently with Shipman’s Fire Equipment.

“We are confident John (Plofkin) brings a wealth of experience to the department, and we wish him well in his new role,” Commissioner Healy, and Fire Commission Members Terrie Schwartz and John Hall, said while congratulating Plofkin as he takes on his new responsibilities.

Plofkin has many Connecticut, and fire certifications, and is a lead instructor with the Fairfield Regional Fire School in its vehicle extrication programs. Plofkin also holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Eastern Connecticut State University.

“We look forward to working with, (Deputy Chief), and all that he brings to our department. I have known John for almost, (20), twenty years. He is well respected in the fire service community. I believe he has the right combination of experience, skills and knowledge to effectively serve the Wilton community,” Wilton Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield said.

Plofkin lives in Trumbull with his wife Cheryl. Their daughter Meghan is married, and lives in Maryland with her husband Tim, while their son Tyler is living in Everett, Massachusetts.