Deputies: New Mexico man shot dad in the leg

MADRID, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police said he shot his father in the leg.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Tate Wuertz was arrested in Cedar Crest, New Mexico, on Sunday following his father’s shooting the day before.

According to court records, Wuertz’s father, Matthew William, called 911 to report he had been shot in the leg Saturday afternoon. Williams told a 911 dispatch operator someone had come into his home, off N.M. 14, and shot him.

A neighbor told Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies they had seen the 26-year-old Wuertz leaving William’s home at a high rate of speed in a green Subaru on the afternoon of the shooting.

Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrested Wuertz just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Triangle Grocery store in Cedar Crest. He is charged with one count each of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No attorney was listed for Wuertz in court records.