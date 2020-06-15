Dept. of Transportation holds poster contest

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has initiated a poster contest for kindergarten through fifth grade schoolchildren to recognize and thank bus drivers and other public transit workers who have become “heroes moving heroes” and “essential workers on wheels” during the coronavirus pandemic. less The Connecticut Department of Transportation has initiated a poster contest for kindergarten through fifth grade schoolchildren to recognize and thank bus drivers and other public transit workers who have ... more Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dept. of Transportation holds poster contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has initiated a poster contest for kindergarten through fifth grade schoolchildren to recognize and thank bus drivers and other public transit workers who have become “heroes moving heroes” and “essential workers on wheels” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners will have their posters enlarged, printed and displayed at bus shelters, maintenance garages and other public transportation facilities.

“Our transit workers - drivers, mechanics and other support staff - have done, and continue to do, an outstanding job under extremely stressful circumstances,” said Commissioner Joe Giulietti. “We have taken a number of steps to keep them protected and safe. They, in turn, are helping to keep their passengers safe — many of whom are ‘essential workers.’ I believe that a poster contest will help us recognize these men and women, and bring the community together through our children who are eager to thank them.”

Student poster creations can incorporate one or both themes, which includes “Thank You for All You Do” or “Healthy Habits on the Bus to Keep Everyone Safe” such as wearing masks and not touching your face. Pictures or scans of student artwork and a parental consent form can be submitted through email: DOTPosterContest@ct.gov.

Posters will be accepted through June 30. Click HERE for contest rules and requirements.