Denver Public Schools selects new superintendent

DENVER (AP) — Denver Public Schools has chosen Alex Marrero, currently an interim superintendent outside of New York City, as its next leader.

The 38-year-old was selected over two other finalists: Andre Wright, the chief academic officer at Aurora Public Schools; and Stephanie Soliven, assistant superintendent of secondary leading and learning at Brevard Public Schools in Florida, The Denver Post reported. The decision was announced Wednesday, and the school board will vote on the hiring June 3.