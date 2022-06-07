Denmark charges UK seaman over deadly cargo ship collision

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Johan Nilsson/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Johan Nilsson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish authorities on Tuesday charged a 30-year-old British seaman with negligent manslaughter over a fatal cargo ship collision last year, with the “particularly aggravating” factor that the suspect was allegedly drunk on his watch.

Two crew members of the Danish-flagged Karin Høj were killed after the freighter collided on Dec. 13 with the British Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden and capsized, without sinking. The British seaman, who has not been named, was the duty mate on the Scot Carrier, according to Danish authorities.