Dems in Congress demand update on Interior wild horse plans

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Congressional Democrats are demanding the Interior Department produce an overdue report on plans to manage wild horses roaming federal lands in the West.

That's after the head of its Bureau of Land Management told reporters it'll take $5 billion and 15 years to get overpopulated herds under control.

Acting Bureau Director William Perry Pendley says he's increasingly optimistic his agency eventually will be able to reduce herd sizes through stepped up roundups and increased use of fertility control drugs on the range.

Those ideas were among options the department outlined in a report in April 2018.

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse and six other Democrats said in a letter to Interior Secretary Dave Bernhardt an update the department promised by July is three months late and the current approach isn't working.