Democrats unanimously endorse Haskell for reelection

State Senator Will Haskell will run for reelection in November.

WILTON — Sixty-five delegates to the 26th District Democratic nominating convention on May 19 unanimously endorsed Will Haskell for reelection as state senator.

“In the absence of federal leadership during this pandemic, it’s more important than ever that our state government is guided by science, by democratic principles, and by a belief that government is a means of lifting people up instead of tearing them down,” said Haskell.

State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg motioned to endorse Haskell.

“Will Haskell is a public service phenomenon. Much faster than most legislators, Will Haskell mastered the byzantine intricacies of Hartford and how it operates, and he has distinguished himself as a legislative champion on a variety of issues so critical to we Democrats,” Steinberg said, “We could not be better represented in the State Senate at this crucial time in the history of our state.”

Seconding the nomination was Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding.

“There is not a single situation I’ve seen Will unable to master and no problem too complex for him to break down and clearly communicate,” he said. “Will is the single reason that I’m unwaveringly optimistic about the future of this state, and the future of this country.”

In his remarks to delegates, Haskell highlighted legislation from his first term in office.

“After marching with students in Ridgefield and Westport for gun violence prevention, I brought their voices to the State Capitol and co-sponsored Ethan’s Law, to mandate the safe storage of guns when there are kids in the house, as well as a ban on ghost guns, because no one should be able to order a gun online without any check on their identity,” he said.

“As I went door to door on the campaign trail, I heard too many stories from voters who had been forced to choose between starting their family and their career,” said Haskell. “So, I helped pass a Family and Medical Leave Law that ensures no one will be required to go back to work when they are still recovering from an illness or caring for a new baby.”

On the issue of pension obligations, Haskell said taxpayers are “paying way too much every year on our legacy pension obligations from the 70s and 80s, but we have made more affordable promises to current employees and future retirees, pension funds that are now fully funded. That means the next generation won’t inherit such a fiscal mess.”

He also touted “a public-private partnership to deploy high-speed connection technology along the New Haven Line, all at zero cost to taxpayers. We also secured $20 million to update the Saugatuck railway bridge in Westport, which will speed travel times for everyone in southwest Connecticut.”

Haskell will face Republican Kim Healy of Wilton in November. The 26th District includes Bethel, Redding, Weston, Ridgefield, Wilton, Westport, and New Canaan.

For more information, visit WillHaskell.com.