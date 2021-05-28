Democrats push ahead on legislative maps despite GOP outcry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Senate Democrats on Friday approved legislative district maps to govern elections in the Illinois General Assembly for the next decade despite an outcry from Republicans and Democratic-leaning community groups that say they've been ignored and haven't gotten clear answers about how the lines were drawn.
The Senate voted 41-18 along party lines to approve maps drawn outside of the public eye but which Democrats contend were influenced by opinions voiced during 50 public hearings since April.