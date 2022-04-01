Democrats' anti-crime measures focus on victims, communities JOHN O'CONNOR, AP Political Writer April 1, 2022 Updated: April 1, 2022 5:51 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Democrats outlined anti-crime measures Friday amid pressure from rising violence and Republican critics, promising more in the final days of the Legislature's spring session.
Four pieces of legislation focus on establishing social-service networks for crime victims, expanding anonymous crime tip lines and a witness protection program and increasing by $185 million funding for programs for young children, teen parents, child care, after-school activities and needs-based college scholarships before a scheduled April 8 adjournment deadline.