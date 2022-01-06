Democrats, GOP submit congressional maps with few changes

Proposed maps that revamp Connecticut's congressional district boundaries, submitted by legislative Democrats and Republicans ahead of the Connecticut Supreme Court's redistricting public hearing on Friday, would make relatively few changes to the state's existing five congressional districts.
Both parties said, in briefs submitted for the court's redistricting expert Nathan Persily to consider, they're suggesting minimal changes to accommodate the state's shifting population and to comply with the court's order that districts be changed “only to the extent reasonably required" to ensure they are as equal in population as practicable and meet other requirements.