Democratic state lawmaker to resign south Oklahoma City seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker from south Oklahoma City says he plans to resign at the end of the year, triggering a special election for his District 89 seat.

Rep. Shane Stone announced Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation to the governor’s office, effective Dec. 31. He said in a statement that he was stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside of politics. The Democrat had previously announced he did not plan to run again.

He added that he planned to donate unused campaign funds to help offset the cost of a special election.

Republicans currently outnumber Democrats in the Oklahoma House, 77-24.