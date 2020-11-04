Democratic newcomer wins Vermont lieutenant governor post

A woman who grew up on a Vermont farm is poised to become Vermont's next lieutenant governor.

Democratic newcomer Molly Gray defeated Republican Scott Milne in Tuesday's balloting, the most competitive statewide race in the just completed election.

Gray, an attorney from Burlington who grew up in the Connecticut River town of Newbury, will succeed Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who did not seek reelection this year and lost a bid for governor to incumbent GOP Gov. Phil Scott.

She acknowledged that the the primary role of the lieutenant governor is to preside over the state Senate, but she wants to use the position to tackle some of Vermont’s toughest problems. The position of lieutenant governor has “the power to bring the best minds together and to tackle problems and decide what this state will look like in the years to come,” Gray said Wednesday. “That means working with the Legislature, working with our governor (and) working with our communities across Vermont.”

She wants to address the demographic challenge posed by the state’s stagnant population and the lack of affordable child care and broadband, and to increase support for the state college system.

Gray, 36, an assistant attorney general, is originally from Newbury but now lives in Burlington. She attended the University of Vermont and Vermont Law School. She has been on leave from her job as an assistant attorney general and plans to resign the job.

In an emailed concession statement late Tuesday, Milne thanked the Vermonters who voted for him. “I send my sincere congratulations to Molly Gray on her victory this evening,” Milne said. “I wish her success moving forward.”