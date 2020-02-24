Democratic Rep. Wintrow to seek Idaho state Senate seat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic Rep. Melissa Wintrow announced Monday that she will run for an open Idaho state Senate seat.

Wintrow said she'll seek the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb. Buckner-Webb announced last week that she wouldn't seek re-election.

Wintrow is currently serving her third term in the Idaho House of Representatives.

She's a member of the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that sets the state's budget.

She also serves on the House Transportation and Defense Committee, and the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.

She worked full time in higher education for over 25 years.