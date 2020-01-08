Democrat Polack announces bid for Congress against Steil

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic political newcomer Roger Polack announced Wednesday that he is running for Congress in southeast Wisconsin, challenging Republican freshman Rep. Bryan Steil.

Polack, in a series of tweets announcing his candidacy, promised not to take any campaign money from corporate political action committees. A native of Racine, he also highlighted his background working as a civilian intelligence officer and policy adviser for the U.S. Treasury Department between 2007 and 2017. He then worked as an attorney for nearly three years before launching his campaign.

“I’ll bring the same tenacity to Congress that I brought while serving our country for a decade as an intelligence analyst and senior advisor working to take on the Taliban, to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities, and to protect our country from harmful foreign investments," Polack said in a campaign announcement.

Polack joins Democrat Josh Pade, a Kenosha attorney and 2018 candidate for governor, in seeking to challenge Pade. The primary is Aug. 11 and the general election is Nov. 3.

Steil was elected in 2018, replacing former House Speaker Paul Ryan, and is completing his first term in Congress. His campaign spokesman Alex Walker did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The 1st Congressional District borders Illinois and covers Kenosha and Racine counties, most of Walworth County and portions of Rock, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. It includes the cities of Janesville, Kenosha and Racine.