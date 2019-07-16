Dem trying to unseat Michigan's Amash raised $100K in 1 week

FILE - In this June 12, 2019 file photo, Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., listens to debate as the House Oversight and Reform Committee considers whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to turn over subpoenaed documents related to the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Amash, the only Republican in Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said Thursday, July 3 he is leaving the GOP because he has become disenchanted with partisan politics and "frightened by what I see from it." less FILE - In this June 12, 2019 file photo, Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., listens to debate as the House Oversight and Reform Committee considers whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dem trying to unseat Michigan's Amash raised $100K in 1 week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Democrat running to replace Michigan Rep. Justin Amash says she raised $100,000 in the first week since announcing her campaign.

Attorney Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids joined the race last week, days after Amash said he was leaving the Republican party and would seek re-election as an Independent.

Amash had been the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Several Republicans, angered by his Trump criticism, had launched campaigns to defeat him in the GOP primary.

Amash reported Monday he raised about $177,000 between April and June. Republican state Rep. Jim Lower raised about $184,000 between his mid-May launch and June 30.

The three-way race has made the western Michigan district a top opportunity for Democrats to gain a House seat in 2020.