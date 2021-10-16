Delicate GOP dance for Trump, Youngkin in Virginia gov race JILL COLVIN and SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 2:04 p.m.
1 of6 In this combination photo, Virginia gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Terry McAuliffe left, and Republican Glenn Youngkin appear during the Virginia FREE leadership luncheon, in McLean, Va., on Sept. 1, 2021. When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called into a rally of diehard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely-watched election of 2021 Show More Show Less
2 of6 Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gestures as he talks with supporters during a meet and greet at a sports bar in Chesapeake, Va., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Youngkin faces former Governor Terry McAuliffe in the November election. When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called into a rally of diehard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely-watched election of 2021 Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe gestures during a rally in Richmond, Va., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Political strategist Steve Bannon, right, greets talks how host John Frederick, during an election rally in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Conservative radio host John Fredericks, a former Trump campaign chairman in Virginia, organized the "Take Back Virginia Rally" in which former President Donald Trump called in. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Donald Trump rallied Republicans this past week to vote for Glenn Youngkin for governor in Virginia, the former president called in to a gathering of die-hard supporters. That may be the closest he gets to campaigning in the most closely watched election of 2021.
While schedules could change in the final weeks of the race, the two are not expected to turn out together in person before the Nov. 2 election against Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
Written By
JILL COLVIN and SARAH RANKIN