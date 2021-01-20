Delay in Pfizer vaccine shipments frustrate Europe, Canada RAF CASERT, Associated Press Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 2:48 p.m.
People recieve their Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination inside Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, England, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Salisbury Cathedral opened its doors for the second time as a venue for the Sarum South Primary Care Network COVID-19 Local Vaccination Service. Frank Augstein/AP
Doctor Claire Chatt prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine inside Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, England, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Salisbury Cathedral opened its doors for the second time as a venue for the Sarum South Primary Care Network COVID-19 Local Vaccination Service. Frank Augstein/AP
Dr. Massimo Vajani, 67, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at the Civico hospital, in Codogno, the northern Italian town that recorded Italy's first locally spread coronavirus infection, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. European Union nations officially kicked off a coordinated effort Sunday to give COVID-19 vaccinations to some of the most vulnerable among their nearly 450 million people, marking a moment of hope in the continent's battle against the worst public health crisis in a century. (Flavio Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP) Flavi Lo Scalzo/AP
Lola Basaret, 57 and Julio Larrea, 88, are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus inside a mobile health unit in the small Pyrenees village of Oronoz-Mugaire, around 45 km (27 miles) from Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Paramedic Jessi Bittner inoculates Margaret Watson, 94, a resident at Oakview Place Long Term Care Residence, with her COVID-19 vaccine in the Winnipeg care home, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Watson was the first member of the public to receive the vaccine in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) JOHN WOODS/AP
A pharmacist holds a vial of Pfizer-Biontech's Corona vaccine at the opening of the vaccination center in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021. The state of Hesse operates one of its vaccination centers where thousands of people usually gather at concerts and trade fairs. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Boris Roessler/AP
An Israeli man receives his second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a medical professional at a vaccination center set up on a mall parking lot in Givataim, Israel, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Oded Balilty/AP
People sit and relax after receiving their Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, England, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Salisbury Cathedral opened its doors for the second time as a venue for the Sarum South Primary Care Network COVID-19 Local Vaccination Service. Frank Augstein/AP
BRUSSELS (AP) — Frustration is mounting from Europe to North America over reduced shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine while the U.S. pharmaceutical company increases production capacity at its Belgian plant. Governments say it is costing critical time during the early stages of the rollout to care homes and hospital personnel.
Italy has threatened legal action. The leader of Canada's most populous province said Pfizer's chief executive should be chased “with a firecracker." A top European Union official icily invoked the principle of “pacta sunt servanda," a Latin phrase meaning "agreements must be kept."