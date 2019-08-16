Delaware denies approval for rural emergency room

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — After two Delaware hospital systems wanted to build emergency rooms in a rural county, a state review board has denied one request and the other health system has pulled its own application.

The Delaware News Journal reports Bayhealth and Beebe health systems both applied to build emergency departments in Sussex County, just 10 miles (16 kilometers) from each other. They said the area needed emergency services due to travel times and increasing populations.

But the state review board denied Beebe's plan Thursday, and Bayheath pulled its application hours earlier.

A review committee previously recommended the state deny both plans. It said they'd go against Delaware's efforts to reduce health care costs. The board agreed.

Bayhealth says it'll submit a new application that focuses on primary and specialty care instead.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com