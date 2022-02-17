Delaware AG: 5 charged in more than 60 illegal gun purchases

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Five people have been charged with 91 felonies related to more than 60 illegal gun purchases, Delaware’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings said two guns were linked to two deaths in Delaware and others have been recovered in search warrants executed as far away as New York, but most are unaccounted for, news outlets reported. One defendant is being held, but the rest were released on an unsecured bond, according to the attorney general’s office.