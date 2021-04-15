Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press April 14, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 12:21 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease, a forensic pathologist testified for the defense at former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, contradicting prosecution experts who said Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned down.
Dr. David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner who is now with a consulting firm, said Wednesday the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd's system, and possibly carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust, were contributing factors in the 46-year-old Black man's death last May.
AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER