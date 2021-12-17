Deceptive videos used to link athlete deaths to COVID shots ANGELO FICHERA and SOPHIA TULP, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 6:46 p.m.
1 of12 Julie West poses for a portrait at the Play For Jake Foundation, named after her 17-year-old son who died in 2013, of sudden cardiac arrest, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in La Porte, Ind. His death, well before the pandemic, has not stopped news coverage of his collapse from being misappropriated online in a widely shared video designed to cast doubt on COVID-19 vaccination. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
Jake West was a seemingly healthy 17-year-old when he collapsed during high school football practice in Indiana and died of sudden cardiac arrest. A video widely shared online falsely suggests COVID-19 vaccination is to blame, weaving headlines about him into a rapid-fire compilation of news coverage about athletes collapsing.
The vaccine played no role in West’s death — he died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2013, seven years before the pandemic began.
Written By
ANGELO FICHERA and SOPHIA TULP