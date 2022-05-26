Decade since NC governor win, McCrory trounced in Senate bid

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, Pat McCrory was king in North Carolina's Republican Party. The former Charlotte mayor became the first GOP governor in two decades when he won in 2012 by 11 percentage points.
Today, the moderate has been tossed aside in state GOP politics, trounced by 34 percentage points in last week’s Senate primary by Rep. Ted Budd, who was a little-known congressman outside his district until former President Donald Trump endorsed him last June.