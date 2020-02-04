Deaths of woman, baby to cost state $3.5M in settlement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a man $3.5 million to settle his negligence lawsuit against the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics over the deaths of his wife and newborn child.

The Gazette reported that the State Appeal Board approved the settlement Monday with Brian Boyce. The settlement releases the state and hospital from liability in the March 2016 deaths of Tiffany Boyce and the infant, Brantlee Boyce.

Tiffany Boyce went March 12, 2016, to a Des Moines hospital complaining of cramping, vomiting and a headache. She was treated and discharged but admitted the next day for similar complaints and a fever. She was flown to the Iowa City hospital on March 17, where doctors delivered the Boyces' son, Brantlee.

Tiffany Boyce died later that day, the lawsuit said, and the baby died March 22.