Deaths from COVID-19 in greater Fargo-Moorhead area up to 42

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A group investigating a rate rate of COVID-19 cases primarily in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area received another report of high numbers on Saturday, when the two counties combined for 34 new cases and three new deaths.

Two of the deaths were reported in Cass County, where Fargo is located, including a man in his 40s and a man in his 90s, both with underlying health conditions. The other death, reported across the Red River in Clay County, was a person in their 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, officials said.

Cass and Clay counties have confirmed a combined total of 1,014 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths due to complications from the disease.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this week announced the formation of the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force, including leaders from Fargo and Cass County. Officials from Moorhead and Clay County have agreed to join the group, which held its first meeting Friday.

“This is going to be a metro solution," Cass County Commission Chairman Chad Peterson said. “The relationship between the two cities is incredible. We're one town.”

Thirty of the 40 new cases reported in North Dakota Saturday were in Cass County.