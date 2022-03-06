Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year DAVID RISING, Associated Press March 6, 2022 Updated: March 6, 2022 10:59 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million — underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.
The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. The death toll, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, stood at 5,996,882 as of Sunday morning and was expected to pass the 6 million mark later in the day.