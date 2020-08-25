https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Death-of-week-old-baby-girl-investigated-in-15512593.php
Death of week-old baby girl investigated in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities continue to investigate the death of a week-old baby girl in Claremont.
Police responding to a 911 call Sunday morning found 7-day-old Samara Hutnick in “medical distress,” according to the attorney general's office. She later died at a hospital.
An autopsy was performed Monday but authorities are withholding the cause and manner of death pending further investigation.
