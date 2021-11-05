Death Science calls cadaver's public dissection educational

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An organization that bought a human body and organized its public dissection says it had a contract saying it could be used for education, and its “Cadaver Lab Class” was appropriately educational, despite criticism from the man's widow.
Death Science said it does not have any information about the man whose body was dissected Oct. 17 in Portland, Oregon, with tickets sold through a separate “Oddities and Curiosities Expo.” Seattle station KING-TV identified the man from a typed ID bracelet as David Saunders, 98, of Baker, Louisiana, a Baton Rouge suburb.