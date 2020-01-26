Deadline to switch parties for presidential primary nears

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut voters who are registered with one party but want to vote in a different party's presidential primary are facing a key deadline.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said those voters must change their registration by Tuesday. Voters can look up and check their current registration status online and make any changes at myvote.ct.gov/register.

Unaffiliated voters, the state's largest block of voters, have until April 23 to register with a party online, by mail, or at the Department of Motor Vehicles if they want to participate in party's presidential primary. They have until April 27 to register in person.

Connecticut's Democratic and Republican presidential primary elections are scheduled for April 28.

There are currently 2,192,828 active voters registered in Connecticut. Of those, 895,218 are registered as unaffiliated voters, 803,802 are registered Democrats, 459,403 are registered Republicans and 34,405 are registered in some other party.