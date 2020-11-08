Deadline approaches for CARES Act help for fishermen

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The deadline is approaching for Maine fishermen to apply for help via the federal CARES Act.

The application period closes on Monday, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said. Assistance is available for fishermen in addition to aquaculturists and seafood dealers and processors.

The marine resources department said applications need to have been licensed to participate in their sector of the industry during 2019 to be eligible. The department said payments are expected to be made in December.

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt Maine's seafood industry in part because of the hit taken by restaurants, which are critical customers for the industry.