DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and STEVEN SLOAN, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 12:49 a.m.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.
But after a deadly building collapse, the Republican governor is largely hitting pause on the culture wars.
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and STEVEN SLOAN