DeKalb roofing company fire causes $ 1 million damage

DeKalb (AP) — A fire that tore through a roofing company in the northern Illinois community of DeKalb on Friday, caused an estimated $1 million damage, fire department officials said Saturday.

"It's likely a total loss," DeKalb Fire Chief Jeff McMaster told the (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle after dozens of firefighters spent hours battling the blaze at Standard Roofing Co. “Standard Roofing is a well-known gem in our community, so our hearts go out to them for their loss.”

The cause of the fire had not been determined, McMaster said. He also said he did not believe anyone was injured.

The fire department responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Friday after the owner of the company called 911 to report the blaze. By the time firefighters arrived, the the fire had fully engulfed the building. It took firefighters three hours to bring the blaze under control and they did not clear the scene until 3 a.m. Saturday.

McMaster said he would head up the investigation into the cause of the fire on Saturday.