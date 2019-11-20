Day of Destruction at Wilton Library

Members of the Wilton librarys robotics team, Singularity Technology, including seventhth grader Rishad Ohri, destroy hard drives for residents who brought in their old computers during the 6th annual fundraising event for the club. less Members of the Wilton librarys robotics team, Singularity Technology, including seventhth grader Rishad Ohri, destroy hard drives for residents who brought in their old computers during the 6th annual ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Day of Destruction at Wilton Library 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

Members of the Wilton Library’s robotics team, Singularity Technology, destroyed hard drives for residents who brought in their old computers during the 6th annual event Saturday, Nov. 16, at the library.

Singularity Technology is the only robotics team in the state sponsored by a library. Saturday’s event was a fundraiser for the club.