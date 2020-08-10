Day 7: Nearly 3,000 homes still without power in Wilton

WILTON — While most roads in town are open again, more than one-third of the town is still without power since Storm Isaias blew through the region last Tuesday.

Eversource reports 2,722 power outages in Wilton, 36.14 percent of the town, as of 10 a.m. on Monday.

Nearby towns also still have substantial outages: in Weston, 58.18 percent are still out, Redding, 44.5 percent, Ridgefield, 37.86 percent, and Westport, 31.34 percent.

Throughout the state, Eversource reports 86,637 customers are still in the dark.

“We continue to work urgently to restore power to our customers. We estimate we will have restoration substantially complete by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.,” Eversource said in a statement.

Substantially complete means fewer than 1 percent of customers are still without power. Many customers will be back in power sooner, according to Eversource.

To assist Wilton residents at this time, potable water is available 24/7 at the fire station, from the non-town hall side of the building.

An Internet/Charging Center is available at Comstock Community Center, weeknights from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sign-up via e-Trak, walk-ins are also allowed if space is available. Masks must be worn and users must bring their own devices and extension cords. No bathrooms are available.

Outdoor WiFi is available outside all school buildings, the back of town hall, and Comstock with the password Warrior 1. WiFi can also be accessed outside Wilton Library.

With power back in Wilton Center, Wilton Library is expected to have its drive thru window open sometime Monday morning.

Metro-North is operating a weekday schedule from New Haven to Grand Central. There is a weekday schedule on the Danbury branch line, as well.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and other first selectmen complained about Eversource’s lagging storm response in a conference call last Thursday with Gov. Ned Lamont and the Eversource incident commander for the state.

Lamont called the response by utility companies Eversource and United Illuminating “wholly inadequate,” and has asked for an investigation by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).

He wants to know what specific steps the companies took in the lead-up to the storm which had been forecast to impact Connecticut several days prior to making landfall and remained relatively on the track that meteorologists had predicted.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com