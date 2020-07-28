David Joseph confirmed as federal judge in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former federal prosecutor has been confirmed by the Senate as a new federal judge for the Western District of Louisiana.

Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy praised Tuesday's confirmation of David Joseph as the state's newest U.S. district judge in a joint news release.

President Donald Trump nominated Joseph to the federal bench in November. He had served as U.S. Attorney in the Western District since 2018. The district covers 42 of Louisiana's 64 parishes and includes the cities of Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Shreveport.